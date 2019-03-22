Experts and votes by residents chose three winners from 33 applicants seeking Peak Arts Prize funding, reports the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.
In the Large Arts Organization category, Monument’s Bliss Studio and Gallery won $7,500 for welding and iron pour workshops intended to introduce new audiences to ironwork and inspire conversations about empathy. Participants will create a public sculpture, which will be featured at the Bliss Studio Iron Pour later this year.
The Unsteady Hand, an artists collective for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, was awarded $5,000 as the winning Small Arts Organization to grow its Creativity Labs and annual art show.
Thom Phelps was the winning Individual Artist, getting $2,500 for his “Farewell to Bees” project, a steel sculpture of a large dead bee that will be the centerpiece of an exhibit about bee extinction.
Each of the winners also will receive $500 of in-kind marketing support from PeakRadar.com.
Four experts selected nine finalists from the 33 video applications, and almost 1,800 public votes decided the winners.
