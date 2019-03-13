In a world increasingly lit up by Kindles and other e-readers, something is refreshingly nostalgic about cracking a book spine open for the first time.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities again will branch out into the literary arts with its second annual Colorado Book and Arts Festival. The Saturday event is also a fundraiser for the institution.
“It brings together the humanities and rounds out the education we do here at the center,” said Alexandra Schulze, associate director of philanthropy at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Last year’s event attracted about 1,200 people.
The day kicks off with a keynote conversation between New York Times best-selling author Eleanor Brown and Peng Shepherd, author of “The Book of M: A Novel.” The two will discuss themes in Shepherd’s apocalyptic thriller about swaths of the population losing their memories. Following the keynote, actors from Arvada Center’s Black Box theater company will perform a staged reading of excerpts from Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 science-fiction novel “Station Eleven,” about the aftermath of a swine flu that kills most of the world’s population.
More than 100 vendors will be on hand, including authors and artists, and a Tattered Cover pop-up bookstore will sell books by festival authors. There’ll be a pop-up cafe and coffee shop and a children’s area, where each children’s book author will have an activity at their table based on their book. Clifford the Big Red Dog, Biscuit and the Poky Little Puppy also will entertain the kids.
“Literacy is really important, and promoting authors and books in a world that’s so digital, it’s nice to see who the author is behind the story,” said Schulze. “We all write our own story. It’s nice to see authors telling their own story.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM