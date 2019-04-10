By Colorado Springs Philharmonic, with conductor Josep Caballé-Domenech, host Don Ward and pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 30 W. Dale St., $26-$75; 520-7469, pikespeak center.com
Do you feel lucky? Well, do ya?
Apologies to Clint Eastwood, but that’s the question for Colorado Springs Philharmonic audiences, who have no idea what they’re in for during this weekend’s concert, “Audience Mixtape: Rhapsody in Blue.”
That’s not altogether true. Folks can count on one musical selection: George Gershwin’s popular 1924 jazzy “Rhapsody in Blue.” It will polish off the show, with special guest Aldo López-Gavilán, a Cuban pianist who began his career as a child prodigy.
But the rest of the Friday and Saturday performances at Pikes Peak Center will be a string of surprises. Music director Josep Caballé-Domenech will conduct the inaugural “choose your own adventure” show, as audience members select the evening’s program from about 40 songs.
“This came out of a desire to meet the needs of audience members asking for favorite classical music and favorite movie music and favorite music of all kinds,” said Nathan Newbrough, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. “We want to give it to them in a slightly different way.”
KKTV 11 News anchor Don Ward will host the evening, sometimes asking an audience member to choose a song or asking the whole audience to vote on a song.
“Everything is an audience favorite, a toe-tapper. They can’t go wrong,” said Newbrough. “It’s guaranteed that Friday night will be different from Saturday night.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM