A glass of rosé pairs well with a lazy Sunday gazing at art and wandering the lush grounds of The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.
The Cañon City winery, set in a former monastery of the Order of St. Benedict, will offer “Palette to Palate,” a free event Sunday that features works by 10 artists from up and down the Front Range, food trucks, live music and, of course, loads and loads of wine.
“Our setting is such a beautiful park,” said Sally Davidson, who does sales and marketing for the Abbey. “You just pull up, find a picnic table, get what you like at the food truck, get a glass of wine, look at the art. There’s no pressure to spend money. You can just come and look at the artwork and not spend any money.”
An art competition is at the heart of the event. For 10 years, the Abbey has invited Colorado artists to submit a grape harvest-themed piece. The winner’s work will be used to create wine labels, posters, invitations and other media to promote the Abbey and its annual Harvest Festival, held the last weekend of September. The winning artist receives $500. Contest submissions by the top 10 artists will be on display for visitors during the event.
The winery produces more than a dozen wines, including dry whites, dry reds and sweets. They also make Apple Blossom from apples grown at Colon Orchards in Cañon City, and Wild Cañon Harvest, a sweet rosè table wine made from a blend of 30 grape varieties brought in by more than 100 area growers.
The Abbey, which was built in 1924 and 1925 and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places, became a tasting room and winery in 2002. It’s open daily for tastings.
