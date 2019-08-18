OneBody Ent is the nonprofit of DeAndre and Jennifer Smith focused on ways to “bring the community together as OneBody.” There’s a Multicultural Black History talent show, a July 4 community barbecue and alumni basketball games for the first D-11 high schools.
A OneBody annual back-to-school weekend zeroed in on “The History of Colorado: Honoring Heroes in Our Community” to celebrate people influential in local history.
As emcee Tony Exum Sr. told guests at the Aug. 10 celebration at The Gold Room, “Heroes paved the way.”
For honoree Candice McKnight, it has always been about history and geneaology, thanks to her mother and grandmother. She founded The African-American Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs and in 2005 was requested to pull together one organization with the 1981 Negro Historical Association. The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs celebrates its 10th anniversary Oct. 19.
Honoree Robert L. Walker served in the Air Force, and was a firefighter and fire inspector until starting another career with Harrison School District 2. He coached and was a school resource officer but is most often remembered for starting a holiday school drive that lives on at Harrison High School. “I wanted everyone to have something,” he said. And he wanted everyone to donate at least one thing. They all did. “It was something I just thought I was supposed to do,” he said.
Friends from the community and the League of Women Voters were at the reception to honor June Waller, born in Harlem 83 years ago, “where I got my passion, a community of black folks doing for each other.” She told nominator George Houston her heart and passion is social justice.
Here for 55 years, “Colorado Springs belongs to us,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to look for the facts and pay attention that things are being done properly.” Asked how local young people can tell when they’re an adult: “When you register to vote!”
“Miss June’s” greatest accomplishment? “Having five generations.” There are “two daughters, six grands, 14 great grands and five great-great grands,” and she is proud.
Also honored was beloved Sam Dunlap, who died in April. So many young men were mentored by “Coach,” a South Junior High/Palmer native who played for the Brown Bombers and coached local teams. He was credited with finding homes for boys with no where else to go.
