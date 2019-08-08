Dust off your vocal pipes. "American Idol" is coming to town.
On Sept. 1, the longtime TV singing competition will roll its bus into Colorado Springs for auditions. The location has yet to be announced.
Sure, you can audition online by registering and submitting a video, but wouldn't it be more fun to do in person? To do so, you can register in advance by going online to abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions. You must be between the ages of 15 and 28 as of June 1.
To submit a video, you must sing alone and you must sing a capella (without music) or with an instrument you play. Deadline for entries is Nov. 11.