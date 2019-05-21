"America's Got Talent" finalist and classical singer Jackie Evancho will perform Feb. 29 at Pikes Peak Center.
Tickets are $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Evancho has had quite a career since she found fame at age 10 on the talent show competition, with all seven of her albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard classical chart. She's the youngest solo platinum artist and youngest to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center. She's recorded with Tony Bennett, Plácido Domingo, Barbra Streisand and Chris Botti, and made her feature film debut in Robert Redford's 2013 "The Company You Keep."