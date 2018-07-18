Works by Brianna Rizzi, Diane DelDuca and Suzi Popkess, opening receptions 5-8 p.m. Friday and Aug. 3, runs through Aug. 13, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs, free; 685-1008, commwheel.com
With one slurpy kiss, Samson the alpaca changed Diane DelDuca’s life.
After retiring from the phone company in Cañon City on a Friday, the lifelong animal lover started a gig as a receptionist at a veterinary clinic on the following Monday. Samson was the first alpaca she’d ever seen, when his owners brought the 11-month-old creature in for a checkup.
“I was totally enamored by this beautiful creature,” said DelDuca. “I walked around the desk, knelt down, and he walked up and kissed me. About nine to 10 months later, he was mine.”
Soon after she acquired her baby, she began looking into how to spin and work with the fiber from his coat. She took spinning and felting classes and discovered a passion for the needle felting process. Though she’d always loved to paint, draw and do ink wash, with an affinity for depicting human and animal faces, she’d been reluctant to call herself an artist.
“I was very mediocre,” she said. “Since I was a little girl, I wanted to be an artist. I always used to say I was a wannabe artist.”
Needle felting gave her the confidence to finally use the word.
“I wasn’t happy with what I did until I got to my fiber,” she said. “It took me 60 years, but I finally found my medium.”
DelDuca will exhibit her 3D needle- felted portraits of animals, including alpacas, during “Photo, Fiber, Silver” at Commonwheel Gallery in Manitou Springs. Photos by Brianna Rizzi and silversmithing jewelry by Suzi Popkess will round out the show. Two free opening receptions are on Friday and Aug. 3.
Nowadays DelDuca is up to eight alpacas, along with a slew of other animals, on her property 26 milesnorthwest of Cañon City. Every June, a shearer takes 2½ to 6 pounds of fiber off each alpaca. DelDuca ships it off to be processed and uses the resulting materials for her yarn and needle-felting creations.
“I feel successful. What I do with my art speaks to what is important to me,” she said. “My passion, my love, has always been art and animals. When I do a piece now, it speaks to you. You can see the soul of the animal through the eyes. You can feel the love I put into every piece.”
