Yes, you’ve read the marquee correctly — it’s that Billy Bob Thornton.
The actor, best known for the colorful character roles he inhabits like a second skin, is really a musician at heart.
“Music has always been everybody’s thing,” said Thornton, with mild surprise in his voice at the thought it might not be true. “I didn’t know anybody who didn’t grow up loving music.”
His country rock and rockabilly band The Boxmasters will play Tuesday and Wednesday at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
Perhaps one of the first Thornton characters that comes to mind for older folks, is his mentally disabled character in the 1997 film “Sling Blade,” which he wrote and directed and won an Academy Award for screenplay. A rapid succession of films followed, including “Primary Colors,” “Armageddon,” “A Simple Plan,” “Monster’s Ball” and “Bad Santa.” In recent years, he’s turned to TV, with rave reviews for his roles in FX’s “Fargo” and the Amazon original series “Goliath.”
And yes, this is the same man who was married for a brief time to actress Angelina Jolie and earned notoriety for the vials of each other’s blood they wore around their necks.
But before all of that, there was music. The acting came about as a way to pay his bills and eat when he moved to Los Angeles in search of a music career.
“I guess I was bored as a kid, I don’t know,” said Thornton from Huntsville, Ala., where The Boxmasters recently performed. “I was one of those kids who was a total nerd about records and read every liner note. I would say I’m a music historian of the mid-50s through late ‘70s, up til disco. Then I left it alone. I’m not sure who liked it (disco). People who liked disco were people who liked to go outside their houses and I’m not one of those.”
He and guitarist/bass player J.D. Andrew formed the country rock and rockabilly band in 2007 after meeting while working on “Beautiful Door,” one of Thornton’s four solo records. They discovered a common musical passion.
“We’re huge fans of music from the ‘60s, like The Byrds, The Beatles and The Beach Boys,” Andrew said. “We take all of our influences and make records that sound like a band from the mid-to-late ‘60s.”
Their latest album, “In Stereo,” is a reflection of that musical genre. Its 19 songs being with some early-to-mid ‘60s spice, and head into a late ‘60s sound, with psychedelic influences thrown in for good measure. The men praise the era for its fresh and inventive music.
“Everything was new, everybody had ideas and they weren’t afraid to express them,” Andrew said. “Everything had to be created from scratch. That whole exploration and creative process appeals to us. We like to use the same techniques and stuff as they would have used back then.”
Songwriter Thornton can see a pattern in his work. He likes to write about sadness and sorrow and reflective songs that touch on how things could have been different. There are even sociopolitical songs, which take aim at the left and the right.
“We’re more liberal people,” Thornton said. “Sometimes liberals can get on high horses and that’s annoying, too. We call ourselves bleeding heart moderates.”
And of course, there are the happier songs, about love for family, friends and romantic interests.
“My lyrics on those songs are different,” he said. “We have certain songs that sound happy but lyrics that are dark. It just comes out that way.”
Naturally, Thornton’s name almost always precedes the band’s name on any given marquee across the country, and while the 63-year old singer understands why that happens, he’s also adamant the band’s true name is The Boxmasters.
“The thing I like about The Boxmasters instead of solo records, all of my friends and I wanted the camaraderie of being in a band,” Thornton said.
“I never wanted it to be me. I just wanted to be part of a band.”
