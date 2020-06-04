Dear hops plants,
It’s been a little over a year since we first met at Local Relic, and I promised to (try to) be a good parent to you. I was nervous — your rhizomes were so fragile, swaddled in moist paper towels, a few of you sprouting delicate sprigs of green. I’m a horticultural horror show, but unlike my other floral victims you were more than just plants. You’re the plants that make the stuff that makes beer. And you know how I feel about beer.
So I brought you home and installed you in strategic locations by the fence, musing about our future together, whether you’d survive — the seasons, the dog and me — and if you did, what the world would be like when you were finally old enough to be drunk.
I definitely did not imagine a future like this.
As a plant, you are accustomed to stay-at-home orders and the ever-present threat of disease. That’s a new one for generations of humans in America, whose soil we all share. After two-and-a-half months at home, I feel like you and I have more in common than just beer. If I moved any less, I’d grow roots.
But COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed. Bars, breweries and distilleries have started opening up for business as “not-so-usual,” as Smiling Toad Brewery put it in an announcement about their May 29 reopening.
New basics for patrons navigating these transitional days at craft watering holes include mask, and reservations. If we want to drink out with friends, we must bring them with us and sit together, in groups of eight or less, at a table 6 feet from everyone else. And food. We must order food.
That old “social free-for-all” scene, of bellying up to the bar for a cold brew and a warm conversation with strangers, is, for now, the stuff of wistful memory. Hopefully, we’ll get back there. Someday. Maybe?
So, my hops plants, it’s been a strange few months topside, to say the least. But I’m heartened to see that, despite my lack of stewardship, nature has been kind to you. Frankly, I wasn’t expecting to see any of you again, but you returned, with gusto. Watching you grow has been the highlight of my stay-at-home season.
I was told that with a little luck, you might produce some brew-worthy blooms by September.
I wonder what the world will be like then?