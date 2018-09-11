CHICAGO • Active shooters with semi-automatic rifles wound and kill twice as many people as those using weapons that don’t self-load, although chances of dying if hit in either type of assault are the same, an analysis shows.
Researchers examined FBI data on nearly 250 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2000. Almost 900 people were wounded and 718 were killed.
One in four of these attacks involved semi-automatic rifles. These weapons automatically load each bullet after firing although requiring pulling the trigger for each round.
Recent attacks involving semi-automatics include Parkland High School, Orlando’s Pulse nightclub and Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Semi-automatics, which include some assault weapons, often are thought of as being more lethal. Since they can fire rapidly, chances of being hit in those circumstances are high, the study shows.
But in active-shooter attacks, which tend to occur in confined spaces and with intent to kill, the results suggest all types of guns can be equally deadly, said lead researcher Dr. Adil Haider, a trauma surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Overall, 44 percent of people hit in mass attacks involving semi-automatic weapons died, the same as those wounded in attacks not involving semi-automatic rifles, showing that “the death rate if you got hit by a bullet was the same,” Haider said.
Results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.