Thirty years ago: The director of Colorado’s branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, Jim Joy, said he intended to promote a bill in the next session of the legislature to curb and/or eliminate the use of polygraph tests by employers to screen job applicants.
“The technique of using polygraphs in mass screenings for employment results is a gross violation of the individual’s right to privacy and his right to protect himself from self-incrimination,” Joy said. “Routinely, subjects of such tests are asked very private questions and have no assurance that the information won’t be kept languishing for years in a file, or input into a computer where it might be available to someone doing a credit check.”
David Amich, a polygraph examiner and spokesman for John E. Reid and Associates, said the use of polygraphs in personnel screening had been increasing steadily through the 1970s, and he estimated that 80 percent of his company’s business was personnel related. Polygraphs were used by some of Colorado’s largest employers, including Coors Beer and McDonalds.
State Rep. Chuck DeMoulin, D-Denver, who had extensive experience working with labor unions, had introduced legislation similar to Joy’s proposals repeatedly between 1965 and 1972.
“Using polygraphs is basically a bad, insidious thing for business,” DeMoulin said. “The results of polygraph tests aren’t admissible in court. So why should it be forced on someone whose only crime is that he’s unemployed and desperate? The companies who chiefly use it are firms that hire their people for next to nothing and expect a polygraph to do the employment screening for them. It is unnecessary prying, and I feel very strongly that it should not be used.”
The Colorado Statesman made a phone call to a random McDonalds and asked the person who answered if they had taken a polygraph. The employee said he had and didn’t like it because they asked “too many personal questions.”
According to the McDonalds employee, “They asked about sex and drugs and if we steal money. I especially didn’t like it when they asked if I had ever had any homosexual relations.”
A McDonalds personnel manager declined to comment on the practice of using polygraphs and the restaurant chain’s Denver head was unavailable for comment.
Legislation supported by Amich and sponsored by State Rep. Joe Cantrell, D-Colorado Springs, and state Sen. Martin Hatcher, D-Gunnison, would have set up a five-member board and licensing for polygraph operators and among its provisions would have forbidden “asking test questions during a polygraph examination regarding the examinee’s sexual practices, labor union, political or religious affiliations or marital relationship, except when such questions have a bearing on the areas or issues under examination. With intense business community lobbying, the bill died quickly in the 1977 legislative session.
Ten years ago: Jefferson County Democratic Party Chairman Dick Barkey sent a clear message to disgraced Jefferson County School Board member Vince Chowdhury: “Wake up and smell the coffee.”
Barkey iterated that it was far past time for Chowdhury to resign his post – after being convicted of assault – and to drop out of the race for House District 22.
Chowdhury had been arrested in June 2008 for slapping his 16-year-old daughter and threatening his wife. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in early July.
“I urge him to withdraw. From my point of view, a Democrat can’t run for office or hold office with this kind of baggage,” Barkey said. He emphasized that he was speaking as a private citizen and not as an official of the Democratic Party.
Barkey was only the most recent in a chorus of Democratic voices calling for Chowdhury to leave political life. Several Democratic lawmakers had been quick to endorse his primary opponent, Camille Ryckman.
Reached at his office, Chowdhury told reporters that he had no comment. “I just want to focus on my personal life,” he said.
Barkey said it was his impression that Chowdhury would neither resign nor quit the House campaign.
“Every indication that I have is that he isn’t going to do that. His responses back to me are very brief and basically say that he’s not going to take any action on it for a while,” Barkey said with obvious dismay.
