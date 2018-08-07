WASHINGTON • Fresh from a legal victory that forced the Trump administration to reunite families it had separated at the border, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a new lawsuit Tuesday that says the government is unfairly blocking thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.
The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asks a federal judge to halt new screening policies the government recently rolled out in what it described as an effort to crack down on asylum fraud.
The suit says the policies prevent migrants from getting a fair hearing on whether they should be able to stay in this country. It focuses on migrants who have been placed in fast-track deportation proceedings known as “expedited removal,” and asks the court to bar the federal government from sending them out of the country.
“Without an injunction, Plaintiffs and thousands of other immigrants like them desperately seeking safety will be unlawfully deported to places where they fear they will be raped, kidnapped, beaten, and killed,” the ACLU said in the complaint.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 12 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — eight women, one man, and three children.