Katy Houston-Hartshorn joined Red Energy Public Relations of Colorado Springs as marketing & event manager and will continue working as marketing coordinator for the Downtown Partnership. A story in Monday's Gazette incorrectly reported her status with the Downtown Partnership.
Accuracy
- By The Gazette
-
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments