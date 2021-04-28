A story on A1 Wednesday about new signs, fencing and other improvements meant to protect the rock formations at Paint Mines Interpretive Park in eastern El Paso County gave the wrong overall price for the project. The county expects to spend $315,000 on the improvements.
