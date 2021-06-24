Elan Gordon's name was misspelled in a story on page B1 in Wednesday's Gazette. He is a principal in SHIR Capital, which plans on acquiring the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center and converting the property to "attainable" apartments.
