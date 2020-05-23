Today's articles on the impact of COVID-19 on correctional facilities in Colorado and a deep look at the first COVID-19 death of a Colorado prisoner are the latest installments in The Gazette's ongoing investigation into the state's corrections system and criminal justice issues. The Criminal Injustice series by The Gazette's Colorado Watch team earlier probed violence, sex abuse and drug use in the state's system of poorly regulated halfway houses, among other issues.

associate editor

Jim Trotter is an associate editor of The Gazette dealing primarily with enterprise and investigative stories.

Load comments