Today's articles on the impact of COVID-19 on correctional facilities in Colorado and a deep look at the first COVID-19 death of a Colorado prisoner are the latest installments in The Gazette's ongoing investigation into the state's corrections system and criminal justice issues. The Criminal Injustice series by The Gazette's Colorado Watch team earlier probed violence, sex abuse and drug use in the state's system of poorly regulated halfway houses, among other issues.
About this series
- Editor's note:
-
- Updated
- Comments
James Trotter
associate editor
Jim Trotter is an associate editor of The Gazette dealing primarily with enterprise and investigative stories.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments