Entegris calls itself the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. It has roughly 8,800 employees, including about 500 in Colorado.
The company is based in Billerica, Mass. It was founded in 1999 through the merger of Fluoroware and Empak, a Colorado Springs company, though its roots reach back to 1966 and the founding of Fluoroware. It reported revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021.
Last year, it began a $24 million expansion at its existing Springs location for the manufacture of specialized plastic containers needed to process COVID-19 tests.
Entegris has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, a news release stated.
Among its products, as described on its website:
• Wafer carriers and shippers that protect semiconductor wafers from contamination and breakage.
• Filtration products that purify gases, fluids and the ambient fab environment.
• Liquid systems and components that dispense, control, analyze or transport process fluids.
• Gas delivery systems that safely store and deliver toxic gases.
