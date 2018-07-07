We’ve reached prime yard sale season, when people are looking to declutter their homes, kill lazy afternoons and hunt for exciting deals.
That means it’s a glorious time for yard sale queen Ava Seavey, author of “Ava’s Guide to Garage Sale Gold,” who has spent more than 30 years applying her advertising and marketing skills to help people have successful yard sales.
While bricks-and-mortar stores are losing money to online shopping, yard sales appeal to a different set of shopping impulses: the desire to explore and find something special, to connect with another person, to buy on a whim.
“Garage and yard sales are bigger than ever,” Seavey said. “People want deals. They’re very interested in getting quality things for less, and the face-to-face, person-to-person shopping experience can be more satisfying in a lot of ways.”
Daunted by the prospect of running your own yard sale? Don’t be. We asked Seavey for her advice on getting rid of old stuff and bringing in the big bucks.
First things first: Don’t call it a garage sale (yes, even if it’s in your garage). People associate garages with dirt and dust, Seavey said. Instead, call it a yard sale or tag sale and you’re likely to make more money.
Surprisingly, Sunday sales tend to do poorly, she said. She prefers Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and warns that determined buyers often will show up early.
Promote your sale in advance on social media and with posters and signs in highly trafficked public places, and be sure your ads are eye-catching and easy to read. Be sure also to list your sale on yard-sale-finder sites, which are popular with collectors, dealers and retirees.
Offering a wide selection is key. If you have a lot of one type of thing, you’ll only appeal to one type of buyer. It’s best to offer a variety of merchandise, so if you don’t have enough on your own, team up with a friend or neighbor for a bigger joint sale.
One of the mistakes people make in hosting yard sales is assuming they don’t need to use price tags because people come hoping to barter. Although that’s true of some buyers, many are too shy to negotiate and will be scared off. Those who love the thrill of negotiation will use the price as a jumping-off point, but many will take things at their listed prices and walk away satisfied.
“By not pricing things, you’re setting the bar really low,” Seavey said. “At least if there’s a price on it, you’re giving them a point of departure.”
If you have gently used items, Seavey recommends selling them for no more than 50 percent of what they would cost in a store. Sell more worn items for about 25 percent. Offer bulk deals on things that don’t sell as well — books and clothes — to encourage people to buy cheap things in higher quantities.
Don’t segregate your merchandise into too-specific categories. You want to make sure people have a reason to linger and spend time browsing, rather than checking for one thing and leaving quickly.
It’s a bad idea to try to manage a yard sale alone. Because there’s no security and plenty of stuff (not to mention cash), yard sales are easy targets for thieves and scammers, who often work in pairs: One will distract while the other steals. Keep your cash close with a money apron, which allows you to make change quickly and conveniently. Make sure you have plenty of change — Seavey recommends a lot of $20s. Arm yourself with a counterfeit detector pen to test the big bills; they’re available at office supply stores such as Staples and at Walmart.