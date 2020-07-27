A weekend six-pack of Colorado things to do: Bronc Day, poker run, escape room, food trucks, salsa dancing

1. Escape into Gold Camp history in the new Cripple Creek District Museum Escape Rooms. An interactive adventure for small family groups to use logical thinking to escape in an hour. Novices through advanced. Masks required entering and leaving; sanitized rooms. $20, $10 for children. Reservations required: cripplecreekmuseum.com, 689-9540.
2. It's all starting to open up again, with safety measures, at Lone Tree Arts Center. First is music, Tunes on the Terrace with R&B from the Mary Louise Lee Band, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More during August. Theater to come. lonetreeartscenter.org
3. What a wild evening, doing the salsa, merenge and cha cha outdoors in a parking lot. Learn the basics of Latin dance from Luis Gonzalez outside Ormao Dance Company, 10 S. Spruce St., at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Wear masks and outdoor sneakers. $10 tickets: ormaodance.org Other dance sessions on Wednesdays.
4. A Western tradition since 1939, and not even COVID-19 can yell "whoa" to Bronc Day in Green Mountain Falls, albeit with some 2020 safety changes. The parade Saturday down Lake Street will be smaller. Artists, musicians and entertainers around Gazebo Lake from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch or snacks to-go from The Pantry, Blue Moose Tavern, Mucky Duck and Tye Dye Java. Old-fashioned kids' games and gold panning, 1-2 p.m. If necessary, a backup date is Aug. 5. discoverutepass.com/bronc-day
5. Roar out on a motorcycle poker run to benefit veterans between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, last bike out at 10 a.m., from American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Breakfast and lunch on sale before and after the ride. Hosts: the Legion Post, 3 Hundred Days of Shine, 3 Hundred Days Distilling and Stagecoach Saloon. tinyurl.com/yan4g9lt
6. A favorite summer foodie event, the Small Business Week Food Truck Cookoff, is a no-go because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but now there's a whole week to check out all the great trucks around the area, Sunday through July 31. License to Eat Food Truck Guide says it just right. Special yummy offers at trucks listed: bbbsc.wufoo.com or PikesPeakSBDC.org/sbw, $10 gift certificates. Coupon booklets good until next April.