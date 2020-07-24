Pikes Peak Library District Regional History Series Publications:
"Legends, Labors and Loves of William Jackson Palmer, 1836-1909" (2009)
"Bigwigs and Benefactors of the Pikes Peak Region" (2017)
"Disasters of the Pikes Peak Region" (2017)
"Extraordinary Women of the Rocky Mountain West, Doctors, Disease and Dying in the Pikes Peak Region" (2012)
"Enterprise and Innovation in the Pikes Peak Region" (2011)
"The Book of Colorado Springs," Manly and Eleanor Ormes (1933, reprinted 2018 by PPLD)
"Growing Up in Colorado Springs: the 1920s Remembered," J. Juan Reid (1981)
"Newport in the Rockies: The Life and Good Times of Colorado Springs," Marshall Sprague (1961, updated for the second edition in 1988)
"Queen of Glen Eyrie, Wife of William Jackson Palmer: The Woman Who Inspired a Castle," Celeste Black (2008)
"Where Thy Glory Dwells: A Guide to Historical Churches of Colorado Springs," Jean Messinger, Mary Jane Massey Rust (1998)
"Shortfall: Family Secrets, Financial Collapse, and A Hidden History of American Banking," Alice Echols (2017)
"Midas of the Rockies: The Story of Stratton and Cripple Creek," Frank Waters (1972)
"Dr. Webb of Colorado Springs," Helen Clapsattle (1984)
"Musick Medley: Intimate Memories of a Rocky Mountain Art Colony," Archie Musick (1971)
"Asylum of the Gilded Pill: The Story of Cragmor Sanatorium," Douglas R. MacKay (1983)
Children's Books
"People of the Shining Mountains: the Utes of Colorado," Charles S. Marsh (1982)
"I Wanted to Be a Pilot: The Making of a Tuskegee Airman," Franklin J. Macon and Elizabeth G. Harper (2019)