Concerts, plays and St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the Pikes Peak region have been shut down because of the coronavirus spread.

As of early Friday afternoon, Colorado had 72 cases of COVID-19, including one new case in El Paso County. Gov. Jared Polis said Friday he's recommending that gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled across the state.

The Gazette has put together a list of canceled or postponed entertainment events. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

Know of an event that should be added to this list? Please email amanda.hancock@gazette.com.

Canceled or postponed events:

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and associated events, such as the 5k race, on Saturday have been canceled. Parade organizer John O’Donnell said he plans to hold a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade in September to make up for the canceled events.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic canceled its two "Celtic Spirit" performances for Friday and Saturday. For those who have tickets to "Celtic Spirit," the Philharmonic is offering the option to exchange tickets for other performances scheduled through Dec. 31.

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has canceled some theater shows and museum events because of the virus. That includes future performances of "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," which opened last Friday. "Silent Sky," set to open April 2, is canceled with plans to be rescheduled for next season. "Men on Boats," set to run April 24 through May 2, is canceled.

The Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30. Canceled events: "An Iliad," "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.

A Days of 8ight concert scheduled for Friday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been postponed. The new date is April 10.

Some concerts at the Pepsi Center in Denver have been postponed, including Blake Shelton's Saturday show and Celine Dion's March 24 show.

Record Store Day, celebrated at record stores around the world, will not be held on the original date of April 18. It has moved to June 20. Local stores such as The Leechpit, Earth Pig and Independent Records & Video typically participate in Record Store Day.