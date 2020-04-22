My own mother suffered for six years with dementia before succumbing to the disease April 25, 2018.
The disease is more than just forgetfulness, and causes personality and behavioral challenges that I never expected.
For a time, my sisters and I cared for her in our homes until her care demanded so much more than we were able to provide.
We moved her to a memory care facility, something she had made us promise never to do.
Just as Koenig writes in her book, the sense of betrayal and guilt I feel for this haunts me.
“The worst part is the guilt of not being able to give her what she wanted, so I was put into a role that I couldn’t manage,” says Koenig, speaking about caring for her own mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
Kent Mathews, agency case manager for the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, tenderly reminded me that being a daughter to her was the most important gift I could give my mom.
I won’t soon forget the horrors of dementia, but the honor of providing care to my sweet mother is something that I would never have given up.