Looking to get a taste of winter in Colorado? This road trip is designed to deliver great experiences and epic views throughout a drive that can be tackled in a single day.
Keep in mind that this trip also can be spread throughout a weekend, allowing for extra time to hit nearby ski areas such as Breckenridge, Vail, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Copper Mountain and Winter Park.
It's time to hit the road.
Start in a ‘garden fit for the gods’
This journey begins in Colorado Springs, where the OutThere Colorado team is headquartered. There’s no better way to start a winter road trip around the state than with an early-morning visit to the iconic Garden of the Gods Park.
The park's gates open at 5 a.m., and visitors are not likely to encounter large crowds until at least mid-morning. The hours for the visitor center are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with closing time pushed back two hours Friday through Sunday.
Don’t skip the doughnuts
As this route travels westward toward ski country on U.S. 24, drivers will pass through the tiny mountain town of Woodland Park. When it comes to late-morning breakfast spots, The Donut Mill is tough to beat.
All sorts of delicious pastries await, including cinnamon rolls that measure about a foot in diameter.
Wave to 'Frog Rock'
We won’t say exactly where this landmark is — spotting it is part of the fun — but look for this unique rock formation along the stretch of U.S. 24 between Divide and Florissant.
"Frog Rock" is a large boulder on the right side of the road that’s often painted green. The first person in your vehicle to spot it and say “Ribbit” gets to pick the next song.
Take in a panoramic view
The summit of Wilkerson Pass provides a stunning look at several 14,000-foot peaks among Colorado’s Sawatch Range. Find a key at the welcome center or download a smartphone app such as PeakVisor prior to the trip to identify various mountains on the horizon.
Go bison spotting
Just past Hartsel, drivers will turn from U.S. 24 onto Colorado 9. At this point, some lucky passersby will be able to spot bison from the junction depending on where they are roaming that day. There’s even a pull-off that makes for an ideal spot to take a photo if the herd happens to be near the road.
Spend time in ‘South Park’
A small town nestled in the foothills below massive peaks, it’s easy to see why many think the popular adult animated sitcom "South Park" is based on Fairplay. While in town, keep an eye out for "South Park"-themed decorations and stop by the brewery or one of the local restaurants to have yourself a time.
Stand atop the Continental Divide
Climbing to an elevation of 11,539 feet, Colorado 9 travels over Hoosier Pass, located along the Continental Divide. Stop for a photo and take in the wondrous mountain views.
Grab lunch in Breckenridge
The next destination on the itinerary is Breckenridge, one of Colorado’s busiest ski towns. You'll quickly discover why it's become so popular among residents and tourists alike. Pause for lunch somewhere downtown and soak in the classic atmosphere of Main Street. If you have extra time, browse some of the many chic shops.
Pick the drive to Georgetown
To reach Georgetown via Interstate 70, there are two outstanding options: the scenic route through Frisco and Silverthorne and the more scenic route over Loveland Pass.
For additional shopping and dining options, take Colorado 9 toward Frisco, spotting the scenic Dillon Reservoir along the way. For more big mountain views, take Swan Mountain Road to U.S. 6 and then climb to the 11,990-foot summit of Loveland Pass, also along the Continental Divide.
Visit Colorado’s largest brewery
This route continues east on I-70, where drivers eventually pass through the Golden area. One of the bigger attractions in town is the tour of the Coors Brewery, reportedly the largest single-site brewery in the world. Some restrictions may apply, reservations may be required, and consumption of alcohol is limited to those 21 and older. Don’t drink and drive.
See Red Rocks in the snow
After the quick detour to Golden, drivers should head south on Colorado 470 to one of America’s most iconic music venues. Stop by Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison during the day to experience this incredible destination without the crowds. Visiting during winter also often means a breathtaking contrast between the red rock and the white snow.
Admire a sunset
At this point, the epic one-day winter road trip is winding down. Swing through Denver for dinner or consider a quick stop at Roxborough State Park. Just make sure to land in a spot where that classic Colorado sunset is visible.
Return to Colorado Springs
Getting back to the Springs is as simple as hopping on I-25 for roughly an hour. As the sunlight wanes, cherish the mountain views and the memories made on another quintessential Colorado road trip.