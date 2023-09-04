HOUSTON • An SUV passing by a Houston-area freeway injured more than two dozen people when it crashed through a Denny’s restaurant on Monday.

The collision occurred around 11:22 a.m., according to Rosenberg police.

“The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening,” cops said.

“All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals.”

Victims reportedly range in age from 12 to 60. It’s unclear what caused the wreck. The unidentified driver is a 30-year-old man, according to KHOU 11. He wasn’t hurt.

At least a handful of booths were damaged, according to a Denny’s manager.