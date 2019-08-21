At last year’s state cross country meet, Gus McIntyre’s fan section came prepared. They lined the course armed with cutouts of the Palmer runner’s noggin, fastened to straws.
But no need to worry about him getting a big head.
“Kids really like him and they’re drawn to him,” coach Rob Gilliam said of the co-captain. “He can be goofy, but he’s serious about running.”
He was there alone - but not alone - at state, the only one who qualified. Friends and teammates descended on him after he finished sixth in Class 5A in 16:11.4 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.
“I was grateful to be there, but it would have made the experience so much more fulfilling to have my best friends on the line with me,” McIntyre said.
As McIntyre attempts to build upon a breakout junior season this Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede - which he won last year, setting the tone for a campaign in which he was named all-state first-team - he remains the lighthearted guy Gilliam has known for years.
Just with higher expectations.
“Gus has matured tremendously over the last year,” Gilliam said. “He’s always been talented. He’d have really good performances, then setbacks. He was working really hard, trying to figure it out.”
He focused on his form, committed to a new training plan, and trained with some of the best club runners in the area with Kokopelli. He ran with and took inspiration from The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman, last year’s 3A state champion and record holder.
Gilliam summed it up: “He’s started to do the things that elite runners do.”
The jokester considered his self-discipline, forcing himself to work harder in service of the bigger picture.
“If you’re not disciplined in the small things, you won’t be when it matters,” McIntyre recalled from conversations with his father. “Doing this run (I don’t want to do) is going to allow me to come out of myself in a race and break through that pain barrier.”
After all the work and few of the results to show for it, McIntyre finally found the consistency he’d wanted. It started in August with the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede.
“All of the sudden I found myself at the front and was like, this is pretty awesome,” McIntyre said. “I ran with it, no pun intended."
Gilliam has been coaching at Palmer in one capacity or another for 16 years, and has coached three of McIntyre’s five siblings, including current freshman Sophie. Gilliam said runners like Gus only come around once in a while.
“He doesn’t have a peer at Palmer at the same talent level,” Gilliam said. “He’s learning to run at a high level by himself.”
McIntyre is expected to contend for league and regional champion, and wants to finish within the top three at state. It won’t be easy, Gilliam said, as it’s “one of the more competitive 5A fields in history.” Valor Christian’s Cole Sprout will be seeking his third straight 5A title.
Setting a school record is on the wish list, as McIntyre said eldest sister Hannah’s school record still stands.
Helping the Terrors progress may be head and shoulders above the rest, pun fully intended.
“We’re never really in the coaches’ poll per se, or a big headline team, but I think we’re about to do something special this season and people will start to remember us, hopefully,” McIntyre said.