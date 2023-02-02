MANILA, Philippines • The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

Thursday’s agreement, which gives U.S. forces access to four more military camps, was announced during a visit by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

He has led efforts to reinforce regional security partnerships and update the arming and positioning of American and allied forces in Asia in the face of China’s increasing military strength and its assertiveness regarding its claims to Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

“It’s a big deal,” Austin said at a news conference, while noting the agreement did not mean the reestablishment of permanent American bases in the Philippines.

In a televised news conference with his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr., Austin gave assurances of U.S. military support and said the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which obligates the U.S. and the Philippines to help defend each other in major conflicts, “applies to armed attacks on either of our armed forces, public vessels or aircraft anywhere in the South China Sea.”

“We discussed concrete actions to address destabilizing activities in the waters,” Austin said.

“This is part of our effort to modernize our alliance, and these efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea.”

American leaders have long sought to reorient U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of China as a significant military and economic competitor, as well as to better deal with the lasting threat from North Korea.

The tensions between China and Taiwan will be high on the agenda next week when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang.

China claims the self-ruled island as its own territory — to be taken by force if necessary. Beijing responded to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last summer by sending warships, bombers, fighter jets and support aircraft into airspace near Taiwan on a near-daily basis, sparking concerns of a potential blockade or military action.

The announcement from the Philippines follows Austin’s announcement with South Korean leaders Tuesday that the U.S. would be sending more fighter jets and bombers, and his Jan. 11 declaration with Japanese counterparts that the U.S. would be shifting its deployment there to make for a more nimble fighting force. There have been other announcements from the Biden administration on arms, exercises and pacts, including a 2021 decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

China’s threat to international order was “unprecedented,” U.S. and Japanese diplomats and defense chiefs said after that deal. “This behavior is of serious concern to the alliance and the entire international community, and represents the greatest strategic challenge in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Mao Ning said the U.S. military’s strengthening in the region was escalating tensions and risking peace and stability.

“Regional countries need to remain vigilant and avoid being coerced or used by the U.S.,” Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

U.S. and Philippine officials also said that “substantial” progress has been made in projects at five Philippine military bases, where U.S. military personnel were earlier granted access by Filipino officials. Construction of American facilities at those bases has been underway for years but has been hampered by unspecified local issues.

China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, have been locked in increasingly tense territorial disputes over the busy and resource-rich South China Sea.

Washington lays no claims to the strategic waters but has deployed its warships and fighter and surveillance aircraft for patrols that it says promote freedom of navigation and the rule of law but have infuriated Beijing.