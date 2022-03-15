In the summer of 2015, from my couch, two feet away, I watched something extraordinary happen. I watched a plan come together.
From mid-morning to past midnight, every day, week after week. There was the obligatory actual job work every other day with a return to volunteer Woodland Park School District board work. The rest of the day was spent working on a plan. I watched as Gwynne Pekron (Gwynne Dawdy for most of her WPSD school board term) got an idea. How about a consumption tax on consumed goods that lowers property taxes at the same time?
“Heck yeah,” I probably said. I watched and listened, and came up with the occasional observation on her plan so I could sound smart to her.
Fast forward to a WPSD school board meeting in early fall 2015. Gwynne’s plan is all put together. The plan is presented. Response: “We can’t do that.” Gwynne replies, ”Why not? I have been looking at it for a month.” This is a tax issue, mind you. The research is extensive and intense. This has been a sacrifice of a good part of the summer for not only her, but her children in WPSD.
Fast forward again. The tax initiative is on the ballot. Signs are on street corners, and a handful of volunteers, including Gwynne, pound the pavement. The outreach group at WPSD worked hard, and the goal was reached. The district can now count on 1.09% of each dollar spent on consumables in Teller County, a gateway to the mountains and a tourist stop. Gwynne worked hard to make sure this tax was on consumables and not property, maintaining the tax burden as one of lowest in the region. It lowered local property and business taxes by paying off the bond from 2004 that financed more building space and upgrades for WPSD. It supports local students while decreasing the tax burden on our local community. To date, this is over $14 million in district revenues.
Wow, that was good. Pure genius. I then mentally patted myself on the back and thought: I must have a little genius in me, too, for marrying her.
Fast forward: Gwynne continues her tireless volunteer efforts, ideas and visions to better our district. She fields calls from constituents, listens and problem solves for the district. Actions not platitudes; That is how she works. Countless hours of WPSD board work filled her life.
Fast forward: Revenues are coming in for district. Teachers and staff will get raises and bonuses and there will be other cool stuff for the district. Thanks, Gwynne, I tell her after every healthy financial report I read or financial presentation given from the district in regard to our funding, even in declining enrollment. The gift that keeps on giving.
Fast Forward: Gwynne creates a U.S.-sanctioned swim team for Teller County youth.
Fast forward a year or two. Concerns from constituents keep coming in to the board about the direction of WPSD in regard to curriculum, discipline, grading, teaching methods and means of distribution. There is a desire for classical education. How about a choice for parents? Gwynne gets to work for the people of the district. This time her efforts to support the visions and ideas of parents are met differently. She continues to advocate on behalf of her constituents for a classical education option for our WPSD students ... to no avail. Dr. Gwynne Pekron’s ideas and creativity to help the district aren’t appreciated this time. The administration says nope, we don’t want this. So Gwynne concludes that is time for her to put her efforts and passion for educational excellence elsewhere.
Gwynne quietly resigned at the May 2021 board meeting after over seven years of continuous effort for WPSD. After her resignation, there was only one acknowledgment from a fellow board member who recognized the scope of her impact. There was no “thank you” in the board room, no cake to be eaten, no letters in The Courier acknowledging her impact as an agent of change in the district.
I have seen a lot of standing ovations in my years at WPSD. I think that every time Gwynne walks into a building at WPSD our butts should be clearing seats for an ovation, but that’s me.
Fast forward present day: I think Gwynne created a multimillion-dollar business … for WPSD. Thank you, Gwynne.
Sean Pekron is a teacher in the Woodland Park School District and is a resident of Woodland Park.