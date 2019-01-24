Ace Davis, a 10-year-old kid from Lexington, Kentucky created a science fair project about Tom Brady. While kids in New England might be trying to figure out how to scientifically prove that Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived, Ace decided to go in a different direction. He created a science fair project that proves that Brady is a cheater.
Ace sought to prove that Brady was a cheater through science. He wanted to show that deflated footballs gave Brady a competitive advantage. On his poster, he included the results of experiments he did with his mom and sister. Each of them threw footballs of varying inflation, and he measured the distance of each one and calculated the average. He found that the least inflated football traveled the farthest, therefore giving Brady a competitive advantage.
Of course, he included more than that on his poster. He used a Brady deflate-gate meme, a picture of Brady crying, and a picture of Brady making a weird face. And for good measure, Ace added a picture of himself in his football uniform (Ace plays quarterback, just like Brady) with a giant green checkmark, and put a giant red X over a picture of Brady. Ace won his school science fair, and is now headed to the district science fair.
For more on this story visit YahooSports.com.