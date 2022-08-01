THURSDAY-SUNDAY
For five weeks, young people hoping to be theater performers, designers and technicians have been in training as the Fine Arts Center's Youth Repertory Ensemble, now in its 23rd year. This weekend they produce what they learned with Stephen Sondheim's and Arthur Laurents' “Anyone Can Whistle.” Called a "quirky musical," it includes a bankrupt town, a fake miracle, an asylum, a strange romance and how to remain one's independent self in the world. Tickets $10, fac.coloradocollege.edu, 30 W. Dale St.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Yes, indeed, a Colorado-history event, the annual Buffalo Bill Days near the museum and final resting place of the buffalo hunter and star of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, William F. Cody. Although he rests, with tall-tale stories and coins on his grave, in Lookout Mountain Park, the festival is in Golden with a 70-horse Saturday parade, mutton bustin,' food, art and music by Chris Daniels and The Long Run. Classic car show. goldenbuffalobilldays.com
SATURDAY
A long tradition in Green Mountain Falls, the 84th annual Bronc Day.Kicks off with a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. at Church of the Wildwood. Then Western-style activities until the 10 a.m. parade, with the community participating. After a full afternoon of kids' competitions, gold panning, artists, entertainers and more until 3 p.m., a break until 6 p.m. for a barn dance at the Farm Stand. discoverutepass.com/bronc-day
SATURDAY
Join Riders 4 Children for a Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities from Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle, 6650 Corporate Drive, to The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave. Registration 9:30 a.m., ride begins 10:30 a.m. Lunch provided at the end. Cost $25, $40 for rider with passenger. riders4children.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Members of the Pikes Peak Water Garden Society open their gardens, yards and koi ponds for the 33rd annual tour, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Maps with driving directions and descriptions of the ponds on the website, ppwgs.org. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"The Music Man" arrives on stage as con man Harold Hill convinces the people of River City he's visiting there to start a band. Instead, he just wants their money, until he meets a pretty lady. Hear it unfold as Opera Theatre of the Rockies presents the musical Saturday and Sunday at Colorado College's Kathryn Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall. Tickets: operatheatreoftherockies.org
SUNDAY
Actress and singer Linda Purl (television and stage) will perform a special benefit concert for the Historic Colorado Springs City Auditorium Community Cultural Collective. Her "In the Mood" is "an evening of song for jumping back into life." Opening are a light dinner, wine and concert starting at 4:30 p.m. 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets $125. Also available tickets for wine and the concert, $45. eventbrite.com or lauren.m.@communityculturalcollective.org
MONDAY
To celebrate Aug. 1 Colorado Day, no entrance fees at the 42 state parks. Enjoy the state's amazing natural beauty, is the invitation. Other fees in effect. cpw.state.co.us History Colorado Center in Denver, 1200 N. Broadway, goes free with special history activities for the state's 146th birthday at that site and others including Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum. Register at historycolorado.org. Historic Denver offers a free, interactive scavenger hunt with clues leading to Molly Brown House, the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion and the State Capitol. historicdenver.org