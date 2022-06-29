FRIDAY
The holiday weekend kicks off with Fort Carson Freedom Fest, open to the community, 5-10 p.m. Family activities, 20 food trucks including ice cream and icy treats, beer. A bounce house for the kids. Live entertainment by Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and, at 9 p.m., country music singer and songwriter Matt Stell. Depending on fire restrictions, fireworks at 10 p.m. Families will have an air-conditioned area for changing and feeding the kiddos. At the gate, visitors and guests must show state-issued identification cards. Mesh or clear backpacks. $5 per person, wristbands in advance at visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=carson&e=P1QWQ01Z or on site. For more: carson.armymwr.com/calendar/event/67698
For the Fourth, an early-day, living history holiday treat close by the beautiful rocks in Garden of the Gods. It's Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch with games in the Barn, music at the Cabin, costumed history, soda and popcorn in the General Store and food in the Carriage House. Tickets $8, $5 for seniors, $4 for ages 5-17 at rockledgeranch.com/event/family-fourth
MONDAY
Lots happening at the traditional Tri-Lakes July 4 festivities starting with a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church, 7-10 a.m., followed by a Palmer Lake virtual and in-person fun run. Then the 9:30 a.m. highlight, a children's parade and the big parade through downtown Monument. The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair starts at 10 a.m. with festival food, art and shopping. Beer Garden, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Limbach Park. Music concerts in the park 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Shuttle from parking at Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road. townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July No fireworks.
MONDAY
There are fireworks shows all around the area and state, including the Switchbacks game at Weidner Field, gates at 4:30 p.m., and the Vibes game at UC Health Park, but others remain canceled because of fire restrictions. Now for something popular and new to celebrate the Fourth, drone and laser shows are filling the skies. Drone shows are planned for Castle Pines, Eagle, Parker and, set to music in Vail. Laser shows planned in Aspen, Avon and Crested Butte.