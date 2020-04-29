BRECKENRIDGE — Eight Breckenridge City Market employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and one additional employee is awaiting test results. The Summit County Public Health Department is coordinating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to investigate the outbreak, according to a news release from Summit County.
Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release that health officials are working with the individuals and City Market management to contain the outbreak and ensure the employees receive appropriate care.
Public health officials were notified of a positive case at the store April 22, according to the release. The Summit County Public Health surveillance team interviewed the person who tested positive, and their close contacts were referred to testing and required to self-quarantine. The additional tests results were received April 27 and 28 and confirmed more positive cases.
