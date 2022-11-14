Got ink? Apparently West Colorado Avenue sure does.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these tattoo shops rank the highest in terms of tattoo quality, artist talent, and overall tattooing experience. Find out where you may want to get inked next in Colorado Springs:
#7 El Dorado Tattoo Parlour & Social Club
Location: 2619 West Colorado Avenue
According to the shop's website, their approach to tattooing is "traditional with a modern edge." Stop by their studio or call for a free consultation with a tattoo artist.
#6 Bearded Lady Custom Tattoo Company
Location: 736 West Colorado Avenue
Jeff Oelklaus of Bearded Lady has been tattooing for years, developing his craft. Click here to view the studio's website which includes a gallery of tattoos featuring styles of realism, black & grey, and traditional.
#5 Certified Tattoo Studios: Drennan (formerly Pens & Needles 2)
Location: 3725 Drennan Road
Pens & Needles joined the Certified Tattoo Studios mission this year; changing the name but keeping the artists. You can still expect excellent tattoo talent covering a wide range of styles. Look here to view specific artist profiles.
#4 R U Tattooed
Location: 5352 Montebello Lane
R U Tattooed has been making "it a point to be one of the cleanest [tattoo shops] in Colorado Springs" for over 15 years. Visit their website to learn about their artists and to contact an artist directly.
#3 West Side Tattoo
Location: 2031 West Colorado Avenue
West Side Tattoo assures that they "will put [their] heart into every piece, large or small." Check out some of their artists' previous work on their website.
#2 Certified Tattoo Studios: Weber (formerly Pens & Needles)
Location: 716 North Weber Street Suite 200
Previously the original Pens & Needles location, Certified Tattoo on Weber has you covered for bringing your ink ideas to life. According to their website, their team of artists work in almost every realm possible including watercolor, abstract, script, and many others.
#1 Fallen Heroes
Location: 524 West Colorado Avenue
With 26 full-time artists, Fallen Heroes possesses a diverse assemblage of tattoo approaches and styles. Look here at the possible artists for your new piece of ink.
Reader comments:
"Super clean, and tables are separated so that you feel you have some privacy."
"They were so professional and helpful throughout the process of designing and completing the tattoo. Plus, I got a free t-shirt for giving them a review!"
"Amazing people. Great environment."
