Whether you're into traditional BBQ plates like tender smoked pork ribs or modern twists like burnt ends over poblano mac, these barbecue spots are sure to please.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 barbecue restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy barbecue lands on the list:

7. BILLY SIMS BARBECUE3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Billy Sims Barbecue to open first Colorado restaurant in Colorado Springs

(Photo courtesy of Billy Simms BBQ/Facebook)

6. BROKEN BONES SMOKIN' GOOD BARBECUE13395 Voyager Parkway

Broken Bones BBQ

Broken Bones BBQ (Located at: 13395 Voyager Pkwy.) “Burnt Ends with Okra” Tuesday October 2, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

5. DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT: Various locations across Colorado Springs

4. Dickey's Barbecue Pit, various locations including 4140 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

"Fast service, everything tastes great and meat is moist without fat." - Gazette reader

4. BOURBON BROTHERS SMOKEHOUSE & TAVERN13021 Bass Pro Drive

BBD3.jpg

Courtesy of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern

The Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern double cheeseburger, $13 is two quarter pound beef patties with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and served with seasoned waffle fries.

3. FRONT RANGE BARBEQUE2330 West Colorado Avenue

Front Range BBQ

Front Range Barbeque (Located at: 2330 W. Colorado Ave) Friday July 23, 2021. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Reader comments:

"Our favorite BBQ place. Great for carryout too!"

"Love the baked beans!"

"Delicious food and a real Old Colorado City experience!"

2. RUDY'S "COUNTRY STORE" & BAR-B-Q315 South 31st Street

rudy's bbq

Mikel Lee slices brisket on the cutter's table at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Reader comments:

"Closest to Texas brisket you can find here."

"Rudy's has the most amazing loaded baked potatoes. I love this place."

"Tastes as good as it smells! Fantastic BBQ."

1. BIRD DOG BBQ4153 Centennial Boulevard

Dining Review: Tangy flavors, friendly staff at Bird Dog BBQ

Bird Dog BBQ Restaurant "Porkhouse Sandwich" - Pork Sandwich with Coleslaw on top. Served with Potato Salad and a sliced pickle. Thursday October 2, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Reader comments:

"The food is always hot and tastes great!"

"My favorite barbeque in town. Always serve wonderful food with great employees!"

"Best fried okra and baked beans in Colorado."

Load comments