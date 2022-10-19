As the weather begins to cool down, the desire for a steaming bowl of pho goes up. With many different types of pho to choose from—chicken, tofu with vegetables, rare steak, seafood and brisket—you are sure to find what you enjoy at these 5 Vietnamese restaurants across the city.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 5 Vietnamese restaurants with pho rank highest in overall taste, quality, and service. Visit them to see if you agree:
5. PHO BROTHERS: 1107 South Nevada Avenue
4. PHO & GRILL: 3357 Cinema Point
3. PHO LUU: 4488 Austin Bluffs Parkway
2. PHO-NOMENAL: 5825 Stetson Hills Boulevard Suite 100
Reader comment:
"The pho is truly phenomenal. I love it anytime of the year, but it definitely canNOT be beat on a cold winter day!"
1. SAIGON CAFE: 20 East Colorado Avenue
Reader comments:
"The best Vietnamese food in town. Our family loves to go there!"
"Our favorite Vietnamese restaurant. Great noodle bowls!"
"Yes, it does remind me of Saigon!"