From caramel apple torte to double Belgian mousse, these bakeries around the city are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these are the best local bakeries unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite lands on the list:

5. THE FRENCH KITCHEN: 4771 North Academy Boulevard

120920-food-puffpastry 4.JPG

The pesto brie fondue tart is available from The French Kitchen in Colorado Springs. The pastry is a flaky, buttery treat featuring a savory house-made pesto sauce and a melted cheesy center piece. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

Reader comments:

"Delicious French food with natural ingredients!"

"The chocolate chip cookies can't be beat!"

"Good place to take [cooking] classes and best chocolate pastries!!"

4. LA BAGUETTE: 2417 West Colorado Avenue

artisan bread

Baguettes and other loafs for sale at La Baguette. (Gazette file photo)

Reader comments:

"The stuffed croissants are amazing... sooooo flaky!"

"The aroma of fresh baked bread is the entrée to a delicious experience."

"Their breads are wonderful and the onion soup is hard to beat."

3. SASQUATCH COOKIES: 1020 East Jefferson Street Suite 100 & 7636 Dublin Boulevard Suite 170

100518-fam-sasquatch 004

Freshly made snickerdoodles sit on a cookie sheet as Brooke Orist and Kaitlyn Zweber work out of Icing on the Cake making cookies for their business Sasquatch Cookies in Colorado Springs in September.

2. MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY: 4605 Centennial Boulevard

120320-food-solodining 4.JPG

Marigold's Cafe and Bakery dessert cabinet is filled with handy takeout treats for single diners. Here, the eclairs take center stage among the other deserts, most often sold as single items. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

Reader comments:

"Marigold has the best selection of desserts in the Springs!!"

"Perhaps the best spot in town for good food, great desserts and wonderful service."

"High standards on food presentation, and delicious, tasty continental cuisine."

1. BOONZAAIJER'S DUTCH BAKERY: 610 East Fillmore Street

Bakeries prepared for Valentine's Day crushes - luckily for their forgetful customers

Savannah Alcott refills a plate of heart shaped sugar cookies at Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

Reader comments:

"Best bakery in town, good for parties or events or just grabbing yourself a treat!"

"All I can say: everything is perfectly yummy."

"Thank you so much for this bakery making delicious gluten free coffee cake and some wonderful gluten free pastries!!"

