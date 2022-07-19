From caramel apple torte to double Belgian mousse, these bakeries around the city are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these are the best local bakeries unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite lands on the list:
5. THE FRENCH KITCHEN: 4771 North Academy Boulevard
Reader comments:
"Delicious French food with natural ingredients!"
"The chocolate chip cookies can't be beat!"
"Good place to take [cooking] classes and best chocolate pastries!!"
4. LA BAGUETTE: 2417 West Colorado Avenue
Reader comments:
"The stuffed croissants are amazing... sooooo flaky!"
"The aroma of fresh baked bread is the entrée to a delicious experience."
"Their breads are wonderful and the onion soup is hard to beat."
3. SASQUATCH COOKIES: 1020 East Jefferson Street Suite 100 & 7636 Dublin Boulevard Suite 170
2. MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY: 4605 Centennial Boulevard
Reader comments:
"Marigold has the best selection of desserts in the Springs!!"
"Perhaps the best spot in town for good food, great desserts and wonderful service."
"High standards on food presentation, and delicious, tasty continental cuisine."
1. BOONZAAIJER'S DUTCH BAKERY: 610 East Fillmore Street
Reader comments:
"Best bakery in town, good for parties or events or just grabbing yourself a treat!"
"All I can say: everything is perfectly yummy."
"Thank you so much for this bakery making delicious gluten free coffee cake and some wonderful gluten free pastries!!"