A rollover crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs bottlenecked traffic south of Garden of the Gods road Friday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.

The crash was reported on I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs police said the far right lane of southbound I-25 was expected to be closed until about 8 p.m.

Police are searching for a white, utility-type van that fled the crash. It was described as having metal mesh on the back and possibly a roof rack. It could have front-end damage and light blue paint on it from the crash, police said.

Police did not immediately provide additional details on injuries.