What to watch?
As a TV critic, I watch a lot of television, so I’m always excited when I find a hidden gem nobody seems to be talking about. That’s how I’d describe “Black Monday.” This raucous Showtime comedy set in the 1980s stars Denver native Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe, a brash stockbroker. It’s over-the-top fun. — Terry Terrones
What to read?
Fanny Singer’s new memoir-cookbook “Always Home: A Daughter’s Recipes & Stories” is an appetite-stimulating read. Her second home was Chez Panisse, her famous mother Alice Waters’ restaurant. The author has a gift for describing food. The telling of roasting chicken on a bed of leeks was drool-worthy. — Teresa Farney
What to eat?

Love P.F. Chang's lettuce wraps? I do, and I haven't had to go to P.F. Chang's to enjoy them. Thanks to a recipe at damndelicious.com, I've been making my own. It's a straightforward combination of ground chicken and Asian ingredients, resulting in that same tasty dish but more of it — a bigger bang for your buck. — Seth Boster
What to drink?

You've probably heard of frosé, the frozen version of rosé. But how about a cucumber frojito, a chilled version of a mojito. Bird Tree Cafe in downtown Colorado Springs offers both for pickup orders. These are to-go drinks worth leaving your house for, and you can find them at 218 N. Tejon St. — Amanda Hancock