What to eat?
There’s a new pizza player near downtown Colorado Springs. Joey’s, also with a location on Briargate Boulevard, moved into the former home of Borriello Brothers at 227 S. 8th St., next to the 7-Eleven. Missing Borriello? Try Joey. Similar New York style, with my taste buds detecting more sweetness. Order an 18-inch specialty pie on Wednesdays online and get a free order of wings. — Seth Boster
What to read?
I first cracked open William Kotzwinkle’s 1974 cult comic novel of the hippie era “The Fan Man” as a junior in college while trekking to campus. I got so lost in the book I walked into a telephone pole. It’s been part of my permanent library ever since; like a quick-fix antidepressant made of words, I turn to it in dark times. Read a few chapters and I bet you’ll feel the benefits, too. — Stephanie Earls
What to watch?It seems like a good time to return to old comforts. One of mine is “Gilmore Girls,” which I started watching from the beginning (again) recently on Netflix. I’m savoring each episode, even though I’ve seen them all, about a mother and daughter and the whimsical characters that come in and out of their small-town lives. Of course, I’m remembering why I love this TV show so much. — Amanda Hancock
What to do?When your fitness instructor is a stand-up comedian, it increases the odds you won’t check out halfway through your online workout. Raneir Pollard is that fitness coach for me. I’ve been doing some of his free tabata workouts in my gym, also known as the kitchen. Tabatas are often eight 20-second rounds of exercise followed by a 10-second round of rest. raneirpollard.com — Jennifer Mulson