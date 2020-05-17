What to eat?
Popovers are an eggy batter baked to form a crusty, hollow shell. They require only six ingredients and are made easier with this podcast tip: Beat the batter in a high-speed blender such as a Vitamix. This increases air intake of the batter, resulting in puffy popovers ready for a smear of butter and scoop of strawberry preserves. Recipe: tinyurl.com/yalgmwed. — Teresa Farney
What to read?
I’m on a kick of reading Jo Baker novels, which are atmospheric, ghostly and Gothic-like. First, it was last year’s suspenseful “The Body Lies,” then 2008’s “The Telling,” which went back and forth between present day and generations ago, and now it’s 2013’s “Longbourn,” told from the point of view of the servants in Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” — Jennifer Mulson
What to watch?
“The Half of It” is actually a full story about friendship, sexuality and American integration. The Netflix dramedy centers on Ellie Chu, who alongside her immigrant father runs a small town’s train station. She also keeps busy writing classmates’ papers. Then she’s enlisted by a shy boy named Paul to write letters to his crush, whom Ellie also happens to favor. — Seth Boster
What to do?
Escape life’s day-to-day monotony with explore.org. The educational website is an enormous nature network with a number of amazing features, but I most enjoy the live cams. You can watch the aurora borealis, see herds of elephants in Africa, or view beaches and hear the waves crash in Hawaii. Explore.org also has an app to stream videos to your TV. — Terry Terrones