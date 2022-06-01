A medical worker walks through the damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9. Representatives of a group of nations working together to investigate war crimes committed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are meeting Tuesday in The Hague amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities to be brought to justice. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.