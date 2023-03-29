By avoiding all-purpose flour, home bakers can accommodate a number of dietary guidelines: gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, keto — and kosher for Passover.

The Jewish holiday that begins April 5 at sundown restricts a number of foods, one of them being leavening agents that give rise to baked goods. In place of bread, observant Jews eat the crackerlike matzo, which is made from wheat flour (and no yeast). In baking, the only wheat flour permitted is the pulverized meal from those boards of matzo.

But matzo meal can lend a distinct flavor and texture to desserts. Some bakers avoid it, and grain-based flours, altogether. Hence the popularity of the ubiquitous coconut macaroon on Passover tables.

With gluten-free and grain-free baking growing in popularity, finding flourless dessert recipes that also fit the Passover mold has become easier than ever. By folding eggs, nuts, starch and sugar into magical combinations, all-purpose flour has no purpose in a variety of satisfying sweet treats. Here are some that do double duty as gluten-free and kosher-for-Passover desserts.