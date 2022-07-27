Several new attractions and activities will debut at this year's Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, the city's premier community event and Colorado's largest hot-air balloon festival.

The 46th annual event is free to the public and slated for Sept. 3-5 at Memorial Park, including morning and evening sessions on Saturday and Sunday and a morning session on Monday. Balloons will also fly from the northeast part of the city ahead of the main weekend event.

Scott Appelman, managing partner of Hot Apple Productions, said he expects nearly 200,000 attendees over the five sessions and that the 2022 event could bring $9.4 million to the local economy.

Seventy-five balloons are anticipated to take to the skies over the weekend, with daily liftoffs 7-9 a.m. As usual, the event is expected to include the evening Balloon Glows, daily hot-air balloon rides by Rainbow Ryders, a Krispy Kreme Doughnut eating contest and skydive exhibitions by the Air Force Academy Wings of Blue.

Appelman and Megan Leatham, president and CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corp., emphasized their commitment to keeping the festival free, but noted the challenges in maintaining the event with inflation and higher costs.

“Our biggest thing is costs have gone up for everybody ... we're trying to innovate some new products into this event to try to get people out here, at the same time respecting their pocketbooks and trying to add value.”

Appelman and Leatham announced four new activities that they hope both enhance the public's experience as well as bring in more revenue to accommodate higher expenses and to keep the event free.

As part of this effort, there will be a "Balloon, Brews and Bites" happy hour at Memorial Park 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, where guests can enjoy discounted drinks, live music and early access to evening activities. Local bands will then kick off a concert series around 6 p.m. on those days.

“This will allow us to draw more people onto the field and help support the event for long-term sustainability,” Appelman said.

What's new this year:

Colorado Springs Aloft. The Aloft will join the balloon festival and take place in the pavilion at the Banning Lewis Ranch in northeast Colorado Springs on Thursday, Sept. 1. The kick-off event will feature food trucks, music, family activities, and 10-15 hot-air balloons, according to Appelman.

Labor Day Lift Off Lounge. Organizers are offering this VIP event with access to complimentary food, drinks, reserved seating, private restrooms and a parking pass. All VIP ticket purchases will be entered into a drawing for two free balloon rides. Tickets are available today for $115 and can be purchased online through Aug. 22.

Orangetheory 5K Race. Walkers, joggers and runners can now participate in this 5-kilometer race Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. Those interested need not be Orangetheory members to participate.

Balloon Shapes. Crowd favorites like Darth Vader and Yoda will return to Colorado Springs from Belgium, but are expected to be joined by Cris P. Bacon, a pig balloon, and other fun giant animal shapes.

Registration for general parking reservations as well as VIP tickets are available online now. A continually updated schedule can be found here.