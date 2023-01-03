Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.

STAGE

Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Jan. 6: Closing Reception for 11th Annual Holiday Show — Featuring 75 local and regional artists, 5-8 p.m., G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

CHARITY

Jan. 7-8: Christmas Tree Recycling — To benefit friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. For only real trees, all decorations must be removed, $5 donation; friendsofcmsp@gmail.com.

Jan. 7 and 8: Christmas Tree Recycling — To benefit youth development programs, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $5 suggested donations. Go online for locations: csyouthsports.net/treecycle.

FOOD AND DRINK

Through Jan. 21: Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60: cherokeeranch.org.

OTHER EVENTS

Through Jan. 7: Blossoms of Light — A twinkling winter wonderland, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Through Jan. 7: Holiday Lights Limo Tours — Travel through Colorado Springs neighborhoods known for holiday light displays, go online for prices: premiumrides.net.

Through Jan. 15: Zoo Lights — With low-sensory night Dec. 31, Denver Zoo, Denver, go online for prices; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

Through Jan. 31: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, $9 for first responders and members of the military, including skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult. Credit card payment preferred. Go online for special events: downtowncs.com/event/skate.

Through January: Arvada Holiday Fun — Events include skating visits with Santa, pop-up holiday markets, tree lights and much more, Arvada. Go online for all events: visitarvada.org/articles/arvada-holiday-guide-2022.