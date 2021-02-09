VICTOR • COVID has not stopped the Victor Elks Lodge from supporting the local youth and families. While remaining compliant with the ever changing guidelines the lodge has carried on its responsibilities to the community.
In October, the lodge participated in Cripple Creek’s Trunk or Treat by hosting a candy site and book marker giveaway as a kick off of their Drug Awareness Campaign for grades 3-5 in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. The lodge handed out comic books to students in those grades and students were invited to create a drug awareness poster, participate in a basketball video presentation and also participated in one of five presentations with the substance abuse counselor using materials provided by the Elks.
This years’ local poster contest winners were Mikela Rankin, 5th Grade; Charlie Shaw, 4th Grade; and Brisa Moreno, 3rd Grade. Each of these students received a $50 prize and their work will move to the state level.
In November, the Annual Victor Elks Christmas Box Project adjusted to a new staging site and COVID compliant planning at the Cresson Elementary Building since the County Fairgrounds was unavailable due to COVID.
Lodge members and community volunteers came together to create their annual project in spite of speed bumps. Knowing that the need would be great, and resources scarce, there was no stopping the project. The school support staff and CC-V Schools Superintendent Miriam Mondragon were 100% helpful as we worked to support children and families in our community.
Funds were raised through donations from private individuals, businesses such as Aspen Peak Appraisals and a grant from the Community of Caring Foundation. In addition, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Chief’s Association stepped up to help with much needed toys for over 100 children in Cripple Creek and Victor. Each year, City Market is our “grocery elf” and they take the list we provide in October and help us with our ordering of thousands of dollars of food. Their eagerness to help us get the most bang for our buck really maximizes our funds and this year they donated enough candy that every box had a special treat in it.
We so appreciate Marita at City Market who takes this project on personally. Bronco Billy’s donated hundreds of gingerbread cookies, so each box had a dozen cookies. Our new partner this year was the Wildwood Casino, who did a toy drive and stepped up without hesitation to help us with a very special need that came in at the last minute and knocked it out of the park.
This year the Christmas Project served over 204 individuals in 63 households with food and gifts on Dec. 19. It was also the 27th year that Greg and Donna Brazill have worked to make sure it happened.