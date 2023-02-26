Two backcountry skiers were caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche in the southern mountains of Colorado, according officials from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The two victims were reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, which is located roughly 20 miles from Durango, triggering a search mission by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just before midnight, a Flight For Life helicopter saw an avalanche southeast of the reservoir with tracks entering the avalanche and none exiting. La Plata County Search and Rescue found both skiers buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris,” the preliminary report of the incident reads.

According to officials, the avalanche took place at an elevation of about 8500 feet on a northwest facing slope of roughly 38 degrees.

This accident is one of three backcountry snow sports incidents that were reported on Saturday. According to CAIC, a snowmobiler was injured in an avalanche near the Hourglass Path near Wolf Creek Pass, and an ongoing search mission is underway for another snowmobiler in a third area of the southern mountains.

“Heavy snowfall and very strong winds battered the Colorado Mountains last week. The weather briefly eased this weekend and the avalanche danger is slowly decreasing. The key word is slowly. The avalanche danger is Moderate (level 2 of 5) across the state, which means you can trigger a dangerous avalanche on specific slopes,” CAIC said.