Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, takes a picture Monday of a plane transporting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to Canada, from Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. Phuc’s iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that flew the refugees Monday to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.