The Colorado Department of Transportation will be starting a major improvement project on Colorado 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose in the next week or so.
The first phase of construction will require shoulder closures between Roco Roja Circle and Rock Creek Canyon Road. Further phases will see a major traffic pattern change, reducing Colorado 115 to one lane in each direction in early August.
The full project will require 18 months to complete and will ultimately improve roadway and bridge safety, according to CDOT. The agency says passing lanes, right-turn lanes and bridge and roadway reconstruction/rehabilitation will be the focus.
“(Colorado Highway) 115 is a vital route linking the area’s military bases, Canon City, Florence, Penrose, Pueblo West and Colorado Springs," CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. "CDOT is committed to completing critical safety improvements on CO 115 as quickly as possible.”
Castle Rock Construction was selected for the project, which will cost $40 million.
The project will see crews working in the daylight hours, but night and weekend work "are anticipated," the release said. Weekly updates will be available on the webpage, located at https://bit.ly/3IYtIQZ.