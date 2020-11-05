The Saguache County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile who last seen in October at a hot springs resort in Colorado.
Sixteen-year-old Brazilian Leo Ramos was reported missing by his cousin on Oct. 30, seven days after he disappeared during a visit to the Joyful Journey Hot Springs in Moffat with friends.
According to officials, Ramos was last seen around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, just outside of an RV in the hot springs parking lot.
His family currently resides in downtown Denver.
Officials say the family came to Colorado in search of a better life and more opportunity.
Ramos had also been reported missing in March 2019 in Melbourne Beach, Fla., and was found.
Officials say they do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances related to his disappearance.
Joyful Journey Hot Springs is located near the towns of Moffat, Saguache, Crestone, and Villa Grove on the edge of Colorado's San Luis Valley.
Anyone with information on Ramos' whereabouts is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.