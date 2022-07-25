FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Party time in Cañon City at the two-day 13th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival filled with whitewater competitions and, on dry land, festivities in Centennial Park. Admission $5, children 12 and under free. 2-day passes available. No doggies allowed except for the Weenie Dog Race competitors. royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Vintage Market Days return to Norris Penrose Indoor Events Center with "Let the Good Things Grow."More than 100 dealers with live plants, vintage and antique, handmade goods, clothing and jewelry. Food trucks. Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. Admission $10-15. eventbrite.com
FRIDAY-JULY 31
After the record-breaking Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, it's time for Wyoming's 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days, known as the "Daddy of 'em All." Filled with 10 days of PRCA rodeo, Professional Bull Riders championship, Grand Parades, a carnival and the famous CFD Western Art Show. A cram-packed festival: cheyenne.org/events/cheyenne-frontier-days
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A special weekend, the third of four this month, for Broadmoor Galleries. Stroll the grounds of the resort to watch artists as they work. This week featuring Gerald Balciar, Margery Torrey and Cody Oldham along with 15 other artists for the annual Broadmoor Art Experience, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Other works in the galleries. broadmoorgalleries.com
SATURDAY
She ran the nicest Red Light District brothel in Cripple Creek during the gold-rush days. Now, with a light look at history, they celebrate the elegant madam during Pearl Devere Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours of her Old Homestead House Museum (reservations needed), a bed race with awards, food and fun. Feel free to dress for the occasion. Corvair Car Show in the District Museum parking lot. facebook.com/oldhomesteadhouse
SATURDAY
The national auto show arrives at the Broadmoor World Arena with Colorado Lowrider Supershow, indoor and outdoor, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and bikes. A concert as well with comic Paul Rodriguez and music by Dub C, The Luniz, Kid Frost, N2Deep, Brown Boy, Kreeper. Admission $43, lowriderexperience.com
SATURDAY
It's "Cars 2" Movie Night Under the Stars on the drive-in screen at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, 1565 Auto Mall Loop. Festivities start at 7 p.m. with music, food and giveaways, movie time at 8. It's also the back-to-school school supply drive and fundraiser for Backpack Bash. phillongford.com
SATURDAY
Lots happening Saturday and at noon in Antlers Park for the kiddos it's Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC) and “Amelia’s Big Idea”: A Musical for Kids on Saturday, July 23 at noon in Antlers Park. The free outdoor musical follows a child wanting to build a dog park in her hometown. Appropriate location because Antlers Park is being redesigned with a dog park. BETC.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The always fun parade, nightclub entertainment, vendor fair and activities, with a corps of new volunteer organizers, are this weekend for Pikes Peak Pride, with the parade Sunday at 11 a.m., Tejon from Platte to Vermijo. Central point both days is Alamo Square Park at the Pioneers Museum. A full schedule, Pikes Peak Pride on Facebook.